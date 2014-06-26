UPDATE 1-Tunisian central bank raises key rate to 4.75 percent to curb inflation

(Updates with details)

TUNIS, June 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank said on Thursday it had raised its key interest rate to 4.75 percent from 4.5 percent to ease inflation pressures, the second rise in six months.

Inflation had slowed to 5 percent in March, its lowest level since December 2011, but it rose again to 5.2 percent in April and 5.4 percent in May.

Central bank governor Chadli Ayari told Reuters in March that he expected the inflation rate would stand at between 5.2 and 5.3 percent by the end of 2014, down from the average of 6.1 percent last year.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.5 percent in December from 4 percent, citing inflationary pressures.

The bank does not target a particular inflation rate but says the most that should be tolerated is 5 percent.