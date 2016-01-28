FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tunisia central bank holds key rate unchanged at 4.25 percent
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tunisia central bank holds key rate unchanged at 4.25 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

TUNIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank has kept its key interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent, the bank said on Thursday.

The announcement followed a meeting on Wednesday.

Tunisia’s central bank last October cut its main interest rate to 4.25 percent from 4.75 percent to boost economic growth, as inflation fell. The inflation rate was 4.9 percent in 2015 against 5.5 percent in 2014.

Foreign currency reserves totaled 14.10 billion dinars ($6.92 billion) by the end of December 2015, the equivalent of 128 days of imports and up from 13.09 billion dinars ($6.42 billion) a year ago, the bank said.

The central bank said the tourism revenue in 2015 fell by 35 percent to 2.35 billion dinar ($1.15 billion) after a two major attacks targeted the industry, killing dozens of foreign tourists. ($1 = 2.0384 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.