UPDATE 2-Tunisia's central bank holds key rate unchanged at 4.25 percent
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 31, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Tunisia's central bank holds key rate unchanged at 4.25 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(add details)

TUNIS, March 31 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank last cut its main interest rate in October, from 4.75 percent, in a bid to boost economic growth as inflation fell. The inflation rate was 4.9 percent in 2015, down from 5.5 percent in 2014.

The central bank said tourism revenue in first two months in 2016 fell by 54 percent to 182 million dinars ($90.21 million) compared with the same period in 2015, after two major attacks killed dozens of foreigners last year.

Foreign currency reserves totaled 12.65 billion dinars ($6.27 billion) by the end of February, the equivalent of 116 days of imports, the bank said in statement. That was up from 14.10 billion dinars ($6.99 billion) a year ago.

Tunisia’s annual inflation rate fell in February to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent in January, the bank added.

$1 = 2.0176 Tunisian dinars Reporting By Tarek Amara, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
