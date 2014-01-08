Tunisia's assembly appoints key electoral council

TUNIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s national assembly on Wednesday appointed an electoral council to oversee elections this year, a key step in the country’s transition to democracy over three years after its “Arab Spring” uprising.

Selecting the national electoral council was a key part of an agreement to overcome months of political crisis between the ruling Islamist party Ennahda and its secular opposition.

Under a deal brokered to end the deadlock, Tunisia’s government will resign shortly and hand over power to a non-political caretaker cabinet that will govern until new elections later this year. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, writing by Patrick Markey; editing by G Crosse)