TUNIS, July 26 (Reuters) - All flights to and from Tunisia will be cancelled on Friday after a general strike was called by the main labour organisation in protest at the killing of a prominent opposition figure, the civil aviation office said.

“All flights to and from Tunisia will be cancelled tomorrow because the workers at the airport responded to the calling of the general strike”, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)