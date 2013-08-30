FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia cuts GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct of GDP
August 30, 2013 / 11:08 AM / 4 years ago

Tunisia cuts GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s economy will expand less quickly than hoped this year, its finance minister said, cutting the GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct from 4 percent.

The budget deficit will be wider than expected, Elyess Fakhfakh also told a news conference, raising the projected gap to 7.4 percent of GDP from 5.1 percent.

Tunisia has been hit by political turmoil this year, with the assassination of opposition figures Chokri Belaid in February and Mohamed Brahmi in July sparking its worst crisis since Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali was toppled as president more than two years ago.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
