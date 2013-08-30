Tunisia cuts GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct of GDP

TUNIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s economy will expand less quickly than hoped this year, its finance minister said, cutting the GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct from 4 percent.

The budget deficit will be wider than expected, Elyess Fakhfakh also told a news conference, raising the projected gap to 7.4 percent of GDP from 5.1 percent.

Tunisia has been hit by political turmoil this year, with the assassination of opposition figures Chokri Belaid in February and Mohamed Brahmi in July sparking its worst crisis since Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali was toppled as president more than two years ago.