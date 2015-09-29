Tunisia sees 2.5 pct economic growth in 2016 -finance minister

TUNIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Tunisia hopes to revive economic growth to 2.5 percent in 2016, compared with an expected 0.5 percent in 2015, the finance minister said on Tuesday, after its tourism industry was hit by attacks at a Tunis museum and a beach resort hotel.

Slim Cahker said Tunisia will adopt economic reforms next year in the banking and fiscal sectors which would strengthen the economy and raise foreign investment.

Tunisia cut its 2015 growth forecast from 3 percent. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Patrick Markey and Louise Ireland)