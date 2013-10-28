FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia sees World Bank, IMF loans for $750 mln this year
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Tunisia sees World Bank, IMF loans for $750 mln this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s finance minister said on Monday he expects loans from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund for a total of $750 million this year and plans to issue an Islamic bond worth around $600 million early next year to meet financing needs.

Elyess Fakhfakh said the country’s budget deficit for 2013 was now expected to be 6.8 percent of GDP versus the previous forecast of 7.4 percent. He said growth for the first nine months of this year was 3 percent. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.