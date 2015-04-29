FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisian government agrees public sector wage hike after union talks - officials
April 29, 2015

Tunisian government agrees public sector wage hike after union talks - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s government has agreed to increase the wages of 800,000 public sector workers after negotiations with the main labour union, a government official and a union source said on Wednesday.

Tunisia is under pressure from international lenders to reduce public spending and cut the deficit to help economic growth. The union source said the deal for a 50 Tunisian dinar a month ($26) increase was expected to be signed on Thursday. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

