FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia sees growth at 1 pct this year - finance minister
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Tunisia sees growth at 1 pct this year - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, July 10 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s economic growth is expected to slow to about 1 percent this year, compared with 2.3 percent in 2014, with a stable deficit of about 5 percent of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Slim Chaker told Reuters.

The North African country’s tourism industry - which represents about 7 percent of the economy - has been hit by two major Islamist militant attacks this year. Strikes and protests also disrupted the country’s vital phosphate exports. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Digby Lidstone)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.