Tunisia sees growth at 1 pct this year - finance minister

TUNIS, July 10 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s economic growth is expected to slow to about 1 percent this year, compared with 2.3 percent in 2014, with a stable deficit of about 5 percent of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Slim Chaker told Reuters.

The North African country’s tourism industry - which represents about 7 percent of the economy - has been hit by two major Islamist militant attacks this year. Strikes and protests also disrupted the country’s vital phosphate exports. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Digby Lidstone)