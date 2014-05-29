Tunisia growth slows to 2.2 pct in first Qtr 2014 - cenbank

TUNIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s growth slowed to 2.2 percent in the first quarter of the year compared with 2.7 percent in the same period a year earlier due to a slowdown in most sectors, the central bank said on Thursday.

The North African country has turned its attention to economic revival after almost completing its full steps to democracy three years after the 2011 revolution that ousted autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. (Reporting by Mohamed Argoubi, Writing by Patrick Markey, Editing by Angus MacSwan)