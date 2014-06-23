FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia to raise minimum wage in private sector by 6 pct -chambers of commerce
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Tunisia to raise minimum wage in private sector by 6 pct -chambers of commerce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, June 23 (Reuters) - The Tunisia Chambers of Commerce and Industry said on Monday it will sign a deal with the labor union and government to raise the wages of about 1.5 million workers in private sector by 6 percent, in a move that could ease social tensions ahead of elections this year.

“We will sign later on Monday with the labor union UGTT and the government an agreement to increase minimum wage by 6 percent for the private sector,” said Khalil Ghariani, a member of the country’s chambers of commerce and industry.

He told journalists that the increase will cover about 1.5 million workers. The last increase in pay in the private sector was in 2012. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.