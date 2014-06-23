Tunisia to raise minimum wage in private sector by 6 pct -chambers of commerce

TUNIS, June 23 (Reuters) - The Tunisia Chambers of Commerce and Industry said on Monday it will sign a deal with the labor union and government to raise the wages of about 1.5 million workers in private sector by 6 percent, in a move that could ease social tensions ahead of elections this year.

“We will sign later on Monday with the labor union UGTT and the government an agreement to increase minimum wage by 6 percent for the private sector,” said Khalil Ghariani, a member of the country’s chambers of commerce and industry.

He told journalists that the increase will cover about 1.5 million workers. The last increase in pay in the private sector was in 2012. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson)