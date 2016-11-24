UPDATE 1-Tunisia's UGTT union threatens public sector general strike for Dec. 8

(Adds details, background)

TUNIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tunisia's UGTT labour union said on Thursday it would call a public sector general strike for Dec. 8 if the government does not drop a freeze on wages included in next year's draft budget.

The UGTT, Tunisia's main union and a powerful political force in the country, also said it had decided to call a private sector strike over what it said were delays in salary negotiations by the UTICA industry and business employers' association.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed's government proposed the public sector salary freeze and other austerity measures as it faces pressure from international lenders to reduce spending and cut the deficit.

Tunisia has been praised for its democratic progress since a 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, but its economy has struggled and unemployment is high, especially among the young. Many Tunisians fear that new austerity measures will add to their economic woes.

The UGTT says the government should stick to a deal it signed last year with a previous administration for public sector wage increases in 2016-2017.

The strike will go ahead "if the agreement on public sector salary increases is not applied", the union said in a statement. The date for the private sector strike would be announced at a later date, it said.

The 2017 budget is currently being discussed in parliament, and resistance to austerity measures has been building.

Lawyers have already held two strikes, and teachers and taxi drivers are expected to strike next week to coincide with an international investment conference being held in Tunis.

Tunisia expects to seek $2.78 billion in foreign loans next year - nearly double its 2016 external financing needs - to help cover a 2017 fiscal deficit projected to be 5.4 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Toby Chopra)