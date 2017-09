May 18 (Reuters) - The World Bank approved a five-year plan to lend Tunisia up to $5 billion to support economic reforms aimed at reviving growth and creating jobs, the bank said on Wednesday.

The North African country is struggling with lower tourism revenue after Islamist militant attacks last year, protests over unemployment and slow progress on economic reforms that have lagged political advances made since its 2011 uprising. (editing by John Stonestreet)