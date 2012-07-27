FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisian FinMin resigns, adds to concerns on political transition
July 27, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

Tunisian FinMin resigns, adds to concerns on political transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s Finance Minister Hussein Dimassi resigned on Friday, the official TAP news agency reported, adding to concerns about the fate of a political transition in the north African country, which saw the first of the Arab spring revolts.

TAP did not give reasons for Hussein’s resignation, which comes after the president sacked the central bank governor last month due to political differences with the government and disagreements over monetary policy.

Reporting By Tarek Amara, Writing by Souhail Karam; Editing by Susan Fenton

