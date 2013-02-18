FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia PM fails to get new cabinet to stem unrest
February 18, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

Tunisia PM fails to get new cabinet to stem unrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali said on Monday that Tunisia’s main political parties had failed to form a cabinet of technocrats after the country was thrown into turmoil by the assassination of an opposition politician.

“The initiative of a cabinet of technocrats did not receive full political consensus and failed...but work is continuing with all parties in order to form a government which has the agreement of most of the political parties,” Jebali told a news conference.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
