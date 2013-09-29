Tunisia c.bank chief says ready to intervene vs inflation

ABU DHABI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s monetary policy is still in a tightening mode and the central bank will intervene with various tools, including interest rates, if inflation starts climbing again, Tunisian central bank governor Chadli Ayari said on Sunday.

He also said the country’s foreign exchange reserves had rebounded to about 103 days’ worth of imports, which was a “more or less safe” level.

Ayari was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of Arab central bankers in Abu Dhabi.