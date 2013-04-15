FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia and IMF reach agreement on $1.78 bln loan-govt official
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 4 years

Tunisia and IMF reach agreement on $1.78 bln loan-govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tunis, April 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Tunisian government have reached agreement on a $1.78 bln precautionary loan which will be announced on Tuesday, a senior government official told Reuters on Monday.

“The agreement is already won and it will be announced tomorrow, but the official signing will be next month,” a senior official who declined to be named said.

A delegation from the IMF began a new round of negotiations on April 8 with Tunisia, which asked for the precautionary loan to meet its financial difficulties since the revolution that toppled the former regime two years ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.