TUNIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Tunisia rose 24 percent in the first quarter of 2015, year-on-year, government figures showed on Monday.

The figure for that period, from January to March, was 396 million Tunisian dinars ($206 million), the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency said.

The manufacturing industry drew most of the investment flow, followed by the services sector, it said.