March 17, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Tunisia to reopen airspace for Libyan flights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TUNIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Tunisia will partially reopen its airspace to Libyan flights for the first time in months, following the re-establishment of its consulate in Tripoli, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Last year Tunisian air authorities halted all flights to and from Libya for security reasons after fighting in the neighbouring North African country worsened and most diplomats pulled out of the Libyan capital.

“We decided today to reopen Tunisian airspace to Libyan flights from Maitiga and Misrata airports,” Hatem Mootamri, a top official in Tunisian civil aviation told Reuters. “The first trip will be next Friday from Maitiga to Sfax airport in Tunisia.”

Last month, Tunisia decided to reopen its consulate in Tripoli. Tunisia is worried violence will spill over from Libya, where Islamic State militants have expanded their influence, exploiting turmoil as two rival governments battle for control.

Last year, gunmen kidnapped two Tunisian journalists working in Libya. Their fate is still unknown. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; editing by Patrick Markey and Dominic Evans)

