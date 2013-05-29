Moody's cuts Tunisia's rating to Ba2, cites political instability

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday cut Tunisia’s sovereign credit rating to Ba2, citing political uncertainty and the risk of instability as well as weak finances at government-owned banks and sizeable external pressures on its balance of payments.

In a sign of potentially more downgrades to come, Moody’s assigned a negative outlook to the sub-investment-grade credit.

“Although tensions have declined since the assassination of politician Chokri Belaid and the collapse of Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali’s interim government in February, the risk of a further escalation in political instability remains high,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Tunisia was the first country to stage an “Arab Spring” uprising, inspiring similar revolutions in Egypt and Libya.

The new government is led by a moderate Islamist party, Ennahda, but hardline Islamist Salafists are seeking a broader role for religion, alarming a secular elite which fears this could undermine individual freedoms, women’s rights and democracy.

Standard & Poor’s rates Tunisia one notch lower at BB-minus with a negative outlook while Fitch Ratings has the North African nation one notch higher at BB-plus with a negative outlook.