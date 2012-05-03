FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisian court fines TV boss in blasphemy case
May 3, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Tunisian court fines TV boss in blasphemy case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, May 3 (Reuters) - A Tunisian court on Thursday imposed a 2,400-dinar ($1,550) fine on a media boss over blasphemy charges after a trial that deepened the divide between Islamists and secularists.

Nabil Karoui was charged over the decision by his Nessma television station to broadcast the award-winning animated film “Persepolis.” The film, about a girl growing up in Iran, includes a scene depicting Allah, which is forbidden in Islam. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

