Tunisian PM Jebali quits
February 19, 2013 / 6:17 PM / 5 years ago

Tunisian PM Jebali quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tunis, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Tunisian Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali resigned on Tuesday after his attempt to form a government of technocrats and end a political crisis failed.

“I vowed that if my initiative did not succeed, I would resign and ... I have already done so,” Jebali told a news conference after meeting with President Moncef Marzouki.

Jebali had proposed forming a cabinet of apolitical technocrats to end protests and political turmoil caused by the the assassination of secular opposition politician Chokri Belaid. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

