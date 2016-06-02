FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia's president urges new unity gov't to tackle challenges
June 2, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Tunisia's president urges new unity gov't to tackle challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, June 2 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi on Thursday called for negotiations among political parties, unions and independents to form a new unity government to help advance economic reforms.

Essebsi's call came as Tunisia's current ruling coalition is struggling to create more growth and jobs after a series of militant attacks battered the North African state's tourism industry and economy.

Any negotiations to form a new government will need the current cabinet to resign and a parliament approval. But it would also take time to find consensus among secular, Islamist and left-wing parties and the powerful UGTT unions who have resisted some of the government austerity programmes.

Tunisia has emerged as a political model for democratic change since its 2011 uprising against Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, but economic reforms demanded by its lenders to tackle high unemployment and frustration among its young have lagged behind. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing Patrick Markey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
