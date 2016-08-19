FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia's PM plans same defence, foreign, interior ministers in new government -sources
August 19, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Tunisia's PM plans same defence, foreign, interior ministers in new government -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia's Prime Minister designate Youssef Chahed plans to keep the same defence, foreign and interior ministers in his new government and is expected to name World Bank official Marouan Abassai as finance minister, sources close to the negotiations said on Friday.

Chahed, who was named prime minister after his predecessor was ousted by lawmakers in a vote of no confidence last month, has been in talks with ruling parties, Nidaa Tounes and Islamists Ennahda, over cabinet posts in the government. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Louise Ireland)

