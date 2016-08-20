Tunisian premier names government, appoints new finance minister

TUNIS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Tunisian Prime Minister designate Youssef Chahed on Saturday named his new government, appointing a former investment official, Lamia Zribi, as finance minister and keeping the previous foreign and defence ministers in their posts.

Chahed, named premier after his predecessor was dismissed by lawmakers in a no-confidence vote last month, had been in talks with the two main secularist, leftist and Islamist parties over cabinet posts. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Ralph Boulton)