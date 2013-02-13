FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
After assassination, Tunisia increases security for politicians
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 13, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

After assassination, Tunisia increases security for politicians

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TUNIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s Interior Ministry is protecting several politicians and journalists who have received death threats, its spokesman said on Wednesday, a week after the assassination of secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid.

“The forms of protection vary between protecting homes and providing escorts and non-regular protection for others,” added the spokesman, Lotfi Hidouri, without giving details.

An unidentified gunman killed Belaid outside his home last Wednesday, igniting public outrage and setting off three days of sometimes violent protests against the Islamist-led government.

Hidouri did not name the recipients of state protection or say who was behind the death threats.

Political sources said those given protection include Hamma Hammami, the leader of the same party to which Belaid belonged, and Najib Chebbi, leader of the secular Republican Party.

Belaid’s assassination has fuelled fears of more violence in Tunisia, two years after a largely peaceful popular uprising overthrew veteran strongman Zein al-Abidine Ben Ali and inspired Arabs elsewhere to revolt against entrenched leaders.

No one has claimed responsibility for the killing of Belaid, an outspoken critic of Ben Ali and more recently of Tunisia’s main Islamist Ennahda party. Members of his family have accused Ennahda of complicity in his death. The party denies this. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Alistair Lyon and Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.