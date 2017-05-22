TUNIS May 22 Tunisian security forces fired
tear gas on Monday to disperse hundreds of protesters trying to
take over a gas pumping station, as weeks of unrest over jobs
and funding in the country's southern provinces escalated into
violence.
Protesters briefly forced the closure of the Vana pumping
station, one of several oil and gas stations impacted over the
weekend, after the army allowed an engineer to shut it to avoid
a confrontation.
The defence ministry warned on Sunday it would use force to
protect and retake southern oil and gas facilities, and clashes
broke out at Vana on Monday when the military took back control
to restart the pump, two witnesses said.
Protesters pressing demands for jobs and a share of the
country's energy wealth forced the closure of two oil and gas
pumping stations, where Italy's ENI SpA, Austria's OMV
AG and France's Perenco operate, and where Prime
Minister Youssef Chahed had already deployed troops.
Tunisia is a small oil producer with an output of about
44,000 barrels per day.
But the closures represent a clear challenge to the
authority of Chahed's government as it tries to enact economic
reforms demanded by international lenders and consolidate
Tunisia's transition to democracy six years after an uprising
ended the autocratic regime of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.
"The defence ministry warns citizens of the risk of
prosecution following altercations with military units, and
bodily harm resulting from aggression or violations accessing
facilities under their control," it late on Sunday.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; editing
by John Stonestreet)