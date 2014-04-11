FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia says reserves dip below adequate levels
April 11, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Tunisia says reserves dip below adequate levels

Tarek Amara

3 Min Read

TUNIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s foreign currency reserves have fallen to levels equal to just 99 days of import cover, below the level the central bank considers adequate, officials said on Friday.

Tunisia’s central bank said on its website that foreign currency reserves stood at 11.01 billion dinars ($6.97 billion) by April 8, equal to 99 days of import cover compared to 103 days at the same time a year earlier.

The drop was caused mostly by a sharp rise in Tunisia’s trade deficit, which increased 36 percent to 3.290 billion dinars ($2.08 billion) in the first quarter of this year compared with the same quarter last year, official data showed.

Central bank governor Chadli Ayari said the worsening trade deficit had reached “dangerous levels”, which will force Tunisia to borrow more and increase pressure on an economy still recovering from political turmoil after its 2011 uprising.

Ayari added that Tunisia needs to maintain foreign reserves covering at least 100 days’ imports.

Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa said on Friday the government was forced to borrow 350 million dinars ($221.45 million) this month to pay wages because of its large budget deficit.

The announcements may add pressure on the government to speed up the implementation of economic reforms and subsidy reductions demanded by international lenders.

Three years after an uprising against Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali that inspired the “Arab Spring” revolutions, Tunisia is on its way to political stability with a new constitution and the promise of elections later this year.

Jomaa’s challenge is to cut government costs without triggering the kind of discontent that toppled Ben Ali, whose overthrow was caused partly by grievances over unemployment and high prices that are still very real for many Tunisians.

Tunisia’s budget deficit is set to grow to 8 percent of gross domestic product this year, mostly due to subsidies and public service wage costs.

Jomaa last month announced external borrowing needs for this year would be $8 billion -- nearly double the initial estimate in the government’s budget plan. ($1 = 1.5805 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting By Tarek Amara; editing by Patrick Markey and Tom Heneghan)

