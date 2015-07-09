FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain warns against travel to Tunisia
July 9, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Britain warns against travel to Tunisia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign office advised against all but essential travel to Tunisia on Thursday, telling Britons to leave the country as part of a warning over the possibility of further terrorist attacks.

The warning comes less than two weeks after 30 Britons were killed by an Islamist gunman in Tunisia, the country’s worst loss of life in a militant attack in a decade.

The Britons were among 38 killed when Saif Rezgui opened fire on holidaymakers at the resort of Sousse in the North African country. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Catherine Evans)

