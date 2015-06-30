FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia sees $515 mln in losses in 2015 for tourism industry after beach attack
June 30, 2015

Tunisia sees $515 mln in losses in 2015 for tourism industry after beach attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia estimates at least $515 million in losses in 2015 for its tourism industry after last Friday’s attack on a beach hotel that killed 39 people, mostly British holidaymakers, the tourism minister said.

“The attack had a great impact on the economy, the losses will be large,” Tourism Minister Salma Loumi told reporters late on Monday giving a preliminary estimate.

The North African country earned $1.95 billion in revenues from tourism last year. The sector makes up seven percent of its gross domestic product and is a major source of foreign currency and employment for Tunisia. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey)

