UPDATE 1-Tunisia forces seize bomb cache, arrest militants
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
November 30, 2015 / 1:39 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tunisia forces seize bomb cache, arrest militants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from source)

TUNIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tunisian security forces have arrested two Islamist militants accused in last week’s bombing in Tunis and seized a cache of weapons and explosives they were planning to use for more attacks, the interior ministry said.

In a late Sunday raid in Medenine in the south of the country, officials found Kalashnikov rifles, a suicide bomb belt, explosive materials for making car bombs, grenades and detonators, the statement said.

Tunisia is under a state of emergency since Tuesday when a suicide bomber killed 12 people aboard a bus carrying presidential guards in the capital Tunis.

Islamic State has claimed the bombing, the third major militant attack in Tunisia this year following assaults on a beach resort at Sousse and the Bardo museum in the capital, both of which targeted foreign visitors.

A Tunisian security source said the two men arrested on Sunday night were brothers.

Tuesday’s attacker was a street seller who lived near Ettadhamen, one of the poorer neighbourhoods of Tunis. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Ralph Boulton)

