Tunisia sends request for proposals for debut US dollar sukuk
October 9, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Tunisia sends request for proposals for debut US dollar sukuk

Abhinav Ramnarayan, Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Tunisia has sent banks request for proposals for a potential US dollar denominated sukuk transaction, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Ba3/B/BB-, hopes to complete the debut Islamic bond by the end of the year, one source said.

If successful, Tunisia would become the fifth sovereign to issue a debut sukuk in 2014, following the UK, Sharjah, Hong Kong, South Africa and Luxembourg.

Tunisia would be more of a natural investment for Islamic investors than some of those sovereigns, a second banker said.

An overwhelming majority of its citizens are Muslims, and key Gulf investors would have some familiarity with the Tunisian economy, he said.

Tunisia has been active in capital markets recently. It issued a JPY50bn Samurai bond earlier this month and a US$500m 2021 note in July, a deal backed by US AID. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Sudip Roy, editing by Helene Durand)

