Tunisia to sell 25 pct share in Tunisiana mobile unit

TUNIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s government announced on Thursday an auction to sell its 25 percent share in the Tunisiana mobile phone unit, which is majority-owned by Kuwaiti telecoms operator Wataniya.

Offers must come only from financial companies and investment funds and the deadline is November 2, Slim Besbess, a director at Tunisia’s finance ministry, told a press conference.

Wataniya is majority owned by Qatar Telecom (Qtel) . (Reporting by Tarek Amara, Writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by Keiron Henderson)