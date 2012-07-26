FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tunisia to sell 25 pct share in Tunisiana mobile unit
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Tunisia to sell 25 pct share in Tunisiana mobile unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s government announced on Thursday an auction to sell its 25 percent share in the Tunisiana mobile phone unit, which is majority-owned by Kuwaiti telecoms operator Wataniya.

Offers must come only from financial companies and investment funds and the deadline is November 2, Slim Besbess, a director at Tunisia’s finance ministry, told a press conference.

Wataniya is majority owned by Qatar Telecom (Qtel) . (Reporting by Tarek Amara, Writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.