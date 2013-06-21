FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Holdings' EIT to sell its stake in Tunisie Telecom
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 9:00 AM / in 4 years

Dubai Holdings' EIT to sell its stake in Tunisie Telecom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Dubai Holdings’ Emirates International Telecommunications (EIT) is selling its 35-percent stake - bought in 2006 for $2.25 billion - in state-owned Tunisie Telecom, the Tunisian government said on Friday.

EIT has complained to the government since the uprising that toppled former president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 about strike action and workers’ demands for higher pay.

In February 2011, a month after Ben Ali’s ousting, Tunisie Telecom said it had cancelled plans to list on the Tunis and Paris stock exchanges after consultations with trade unions. Workers had threatened industrial action if there were job losses.

Tunisia has a population of 10.5 million people and mobile penetration of 95 percent.

Tunisie Telecom has more than four million mobile phone subscribers and one million for fixed-line services.

