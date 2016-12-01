FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Tunisia to sell stakes in Ooredoo, Orange telecom companies - official
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 1, 2016 / 3:51 PM / 9 months ago

Tunisia to sell stakes in Ooredoo, Orange telecom companies - official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TUNIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Tunisian government will sell its stakes in telecom companies Orange Tunisia and Ooredoo next year, a senior official told Reuters on Thursday.

"The government will sell next year its 10 percent stake in Ooredoo and its 51 percent holding in the company Orange Telecom," Habib Dabbabi, a junior minister in digital economy, told Reuters.

He added that the government had not decided whether it would carry out the sales by tender or on the stock market.

The government will keep its 65 percent holding in Tunisia's third major telecoms company, Tunisie-Telecom, Dabbabi said.

French telecoms firm Orange has a 49 percent stake in Orange Tunisia, which has more than 4.5 million mobile phone subscribers in the North African country. Ooredoo Tunisia is controlled by the Qatari company of the same name and has about 6.5 million mobile subscribers.

The government confiscated a 51 percent stake in Orange Tunisia from a son-in-law of former leader Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali after he was ousted in an uprising in 2011. The son-in-law, Marouane Mabrouk, has appealed against the government's seizure of the stake.

Tunisia has a population of 11.5 million people and mobile penetration of 97 percent. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.