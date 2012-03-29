FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to give $100 mln to boost Tunisia finances-Clinton
March 29, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. to give $100 mln to boost Tunisia finances-Clinton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The United States will provide Tunisia with a $100 million to buttress short-term government finances as the country negotiates a democratic transition following last year’s popular uprising, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.

Clinton said in a statement that, pending congressional notification and approval, the U.S. money would go directly to debt that Tunisia owes the World Bank and the African Development Bank, freeing Tunisia to concentrate on its own priority programs, accelerating economic growth and job creation.

