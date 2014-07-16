FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 5 Tunisia soldiers dead after militant attack
July 16, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

At least 5 Tunisia soldiers dead after militant attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, July 16 (Reuters) - At least five Tunisian soldiers were killed after gunmen armed with rocket-propelled grenades and rifles attacked military checkpoints in the Mount Chaambi area, where the army has been conducting an operation to flush out Islamist militant fighters, the TAP state news agency and a defense official said on Wednesday.

Since April, thousands of Tunisian troops have been deployed to the remote Chaambi area near the Algerian border, where a small group of militants have been holed up, some since the French military operation drove al Qaeda-affiliated fighters out of Mali last year. (Reporting by Tarek Amara in Tunis; Writing by Patrick Markey)

