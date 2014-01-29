FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tupperware quarterly results miss analysts' estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 29, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Tupperware quarterly results miss analysts' estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Food storage maker Tupperware Brands Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by weak sales in established markets such as Germany, Canada and the United States.

Net income rose to $89.7 million, or $1.74 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28 from $74.5 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the direct-selling company earned $1.81 per share.

Sales rose 1 percent to $717 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.84 per share on revenue of $727.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Shailaja Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.