ISTANBUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tupras, Turkey’s sole oil refiner, has mandated Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of meetings with international investors ahead of a planned dollar-denominated eurobond issue, bankers close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Banking sources said the meetings will take place between Oct. 19-24. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)