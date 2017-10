ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Turkish refiner Tupras said on Monday its net profit fell 5.9 percent to 288.3 million Turkish lira ($162 million) in the first quarter, slightly less than a Reuters poll forecast of 299 million lira.

Sales surged 36 percent to 10.53 billion lira, exceeding a poll forecast of 9.76 billion lira, and up from 7.76 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 1.7850 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)