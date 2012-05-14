FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Harsh winter hits Tupras' margins
May 14, 2012 / 11:02 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Harsh winter hits Tupras' margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Tupras’ profit fell in the first quarter despite surging sales as continuing global economic worries, increasing production costs and harsh winter conditions hit the refiner’s margins.

Tupras, majority owned by Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding , said its profit declined 5.9 percent to 288.3 million lira ($162 million) in the first quarter, compared with a Reuters poll of 299 million lira.

The company said its net refinery margin in the first quarter fell to $2 per barrel, due to harsh winter conditions hitting gasoline and especially asphalt sales. This compared to $3.86 in the same quarter last year.

One analyst said asphalt demand fell dramatically during the period due to a long and harsh winter which prevented road building.

Total sales surged 36 percent to 10.53 billion turkish lira ($5.9 billion), exceeding a poll forecast of 9.76 billion lira, and up from 7.76 billion a year earlier.

According to the Turkish Petroleum Industry Association’s first quarter results, gasoline sales declined 9.1 percent in the first quarter while total automotive fuels sales rose 2.9 percent.

Tupras also said the average price of crude oil at $118.5/barrel, much higher than 2011’s $105/barrel, helped increase its sales revenues in the first quarter.

Tupras shares fell 1.1 percent lower to 36.20 lira. ($1=1.7850 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

