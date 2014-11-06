FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Turbon reports 9-month sales of 80.1 mln euros vs 55.9 mln euros year ago
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
November 6, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Turbon reports 9-month sales of 80.1 mln euros vs 55.9 mln euros year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turbon AG :

* Says 9-month consolidated net income of 5.4 million euros (previous year: 2.4 million euros)

* Says 9-month EBT of 7.6 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago

* Says group sales in the first nine months were 80.1 million euros after 55.9 million euros in the same period of the previous year

* Says 9-month EBIT of 8.2 million euros(last year: 4.5 million euros)

* Says still expects FY revenue of more than 105.0 million euros and raises EBT forecast to 9.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.