BRIEF-Turbon reports 9-month sales of 80.1 mln euros vs 55.9 mln euros year ago

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turbon AG :

* Says 9-month consolidated net income of 5.4 million euros (previous year: 2.4 million euros)

* Says 9-month EBT of 7.6 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago

* Says group sales in the first nine months were 80.1 million euros after 55.9 million euros in the same period of the previous year

* Says 9-month EBIT of 8.2 million euros(last year: 4.5 million euros)

* Says still expects FY revenue of more than 105.0 million euros and raises EBT forecast to 9.5 million euros