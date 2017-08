ISTANBUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Turk Eximbank has secured a one-year 400 million euro ($425 million) syndicated loan with 22 banks, coordinated by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the Turkish Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

The credit, which was at a rate of EURIBOR/LIBOR plus 110 basis points, brought the level of Turk Eximbank funds secured from the syndication market up to 1.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)