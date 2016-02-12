FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turk Telekom sees 3-year investment of 10 bln lira- CEO
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 12, 2016 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Turk Telekom sees 3-year investment of 10 bln lira- CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Turkish fixed-line operator Turk Telekom plans to invest 10 billion lira ($3.42 billion) over the next three years, Chief Executive Rami Aslan said on Friday.

Aslan made the comment at a presentation in Istanbul following the release of the company’s full-year results. Turk Telekom said in a statement on Friday it expected capital expenditure of 3.2 billion lira in 2016.

$1 = 2.9229 liras Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.