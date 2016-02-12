Turk Telekom sees 3-year investment of 10 bln lira- CEO

ISTANBUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Turkish fixed-line operator Turk Telekom plans to invest 10 billion lira ($3.42 billion) over the next three years, Chief Executive Rami Aslan said on Friday.

Aslan made the comment at a presentation in Istanbul following the release of the company’s full-year results. Turk Telekom said in a statement on Friday it expected capital expenditure of 3.2 billion lira in 2016.