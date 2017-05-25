FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Turkcell dividend of 3 bln lira approved at AGM - company official
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 25, 2017 / 9:42 AM / 3 months ago

Turkcell dividend of 3 bln lira approved at AGM - company official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's largest mobile phone operator Turkcell's annual general meeting on Thursday approved the distribution of a three billion lira ($841 million) dividend, a company official told Reuters.

The company said on Wednesday that shareholders of Turkcell Holding, which holds 51 percent of Turkcell, agreed to propose the three billion lira dividend.

In April the company said in a filing to the stock exchange that the proposed dividend would be distributed in three equal installments. ($1 = 3.5675 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.