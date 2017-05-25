Turkcell dividend of 3 bln lira approved at AGM - company official

ISTANBUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's largest mobile phone operator Turkcell's annual general meeting on Thursday approved the distribution of a three billion lira ($841 million) dividend, a company official told Reuters.

The company said on Wednesday that shareholders of Turkcell Holding, which holds 51 percent of Turkcell, agreed to propose the three billion lira dividend.

In April the company said in a filing to the stock exchange that the proposed dividend would be distributed in three equal installments. ($1 = 3.5675 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)