Turkcell AGM votes for first dividend in five years -investor
March 26, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Turkcell AGM votes for first dividend in five years -investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Shareholders of wireless operator Turkcell have approved a dividend proposal, an investor who attended its general meeting on Thursday told Reuters, paving the way for the company’s first pay-out in around five years.

Three major Turkcell shareholders, whose in-fighting has prevented the company from holding an annual general meeting since 2010, said on Wednesday they had agreed to propose a $1.5 billion dividend.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

