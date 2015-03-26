FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Turkcell shareholders call truce to approve rare dividend
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 26, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Turkcell shareholders call truce to approve rare dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Add company confirmation on dividend value, updates share price)

By Ceyda Caglayan

ISTANBUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Feuding shareholders of Turkish wireless carrier Turkcell called a truce on Thursday to pay themselves a $1.5 billion dividend, signalling a potential thaw in a protracted battle over the company.

Turkey’s largest mobile operator has been hamstrung by a decade of fighting for control between three investors: Sweden’s TeliaSonera, Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, one of Turkey’s richest men.

The battle has choked decision-making at Turkcell and prevented it from holding annual general meetings and paying dividends for the past five years.

The three rivals struck a deal this week to propose a dividend and shareholders gathered on Thursday for the first time since 2010, voting to pay themselves around 3.9 billion lira ($1.5 billion).

The truce has raised hopes of an end to the fight, although Fridman’s Alfa Group has said shareholders remained deadlocked.

Alfa last week offered $2.8 billion to buy back a 14 percent stake in Turkcell from Karamehmet’s cash-strapped Cukurova Holding. But analysts have said the offer would likely be blocked because of Turkey’s opposition to market leader falling into foreign hands.

Shares of Turkcell ended down nearly 2 percent, after jumping more than 5 percent on Wednesday on news of the dividend proposal. ($1 = 2.5987 liras) (Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler, David Clarke and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.