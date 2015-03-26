FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Turkcell says shareholders approved dividend payment
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 26, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Turkcell says shareholders approved dividend payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s largest mobile phone company Turkcell said on Thursday its shareholders approved the payment of dividends at a general meeting held for the first time since 2010.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Turkcell published a table for the approved dividends totalling 3.925 billion lira ($1.5 billion) according to Reuters calculations.

On Wednesday, one of Turkcell’s major shareholders, Swedish telecoms company TeliaSonera, said it and two rival investors had agreed to propose dividends totalling 3.9 billion lira. ($1 = 2.6005 liras) (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.