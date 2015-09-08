FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alfa Telecom applies to take indirect Turkcell control from Cukurova
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 8, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

Alfa Telecom applies to take indirect Turkcell control from Cukurova

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Alfa Telecom has applied to Turkey’s Competition Board to take over indirect control of leading Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell from Cukurova Holding, the latest step in a long-running battle for control of the company.

The Competition Board made the announcement in a statement on its website. On April 1, Cukurova launched an attempt to buy out Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s indirect stake in Turkcell held by his Alfa Group.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.